The Caisse de depot’s chief investment officer is returning to France to enter politics.

The Quebec pension fund manager says Roland Lescure, the No. 2 executive at the company, leaves effective Thursday, when he plans to announce his political plans ahead of the April 23 presidential elections.

He says he wants to play an active role “at a crucial time for France and for Europe.”

The Caisse is Canada’s second-largest institutional investor with $270.7-billion in net assets as of Dec. 31.

