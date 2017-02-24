Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec tallied a 7.6-per-cent return in 2016, helped by strong gains in Canadian equities as oil and commodity prices recovered and bank stocks steamed ahead.

Canada’s second largest pension fund manager posted net investment income of $18.4-billion in 2016 compared with $20.1-billion the year before, according to a statement issued Friday. Net assets climbed to $270.7-billion as of December 31, up from $248-billion at the end of 2015, the pension fund said.

The performance beat the 6.8-per-cent average estimated return of Canadian defined benefit pension plans in 2016, as measured by RBC Investor Services. Over the past five years, the Caisse has posted a 10.2-per-cent average return on its investments.

In a sweeping strategic shift helmed by chief executive Michael Sabia, the Caisse has been expanding its international investments while increasing its exposure to what it calls more concrete, “less-liquid” assets like infrastructure and real estate in a bid to diversify its investments and generate more stable returns.

The change is a direct result of yields in fixed income markets, which are now slumping near historic lows as well as what Caisse executives view as the unpredictability of stock movements amid a heightened focus on short-term returns. At last count, 59 per cent of the pension fund manager’s exposure was outside Canada.

The Caisse plans to increase the share of those less-liquid assets to as much as 35 per cent of total assets by 2022, up from 28 per cent today, Mr. Sabia said. The change will mean cutting its holdings in traditional bonds and expanding its investments in things like corporate credit, real estate debt and equipment financing.

Strong returns of 22.7 per cent on the Caisse’s Canadian stocks helped the pension fund manager close out the year positively. Shares in energy and financial companies in particular did well. The Caisse’s strategy of increasing holdings in Canadian stocks with higher exposure to the U.S. economy, like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., was also beneficial, the pension fund manager said.

“We’re trying to see what’s stable in an unstable world,” Roland Lescure, the Caisse’s chief investment officer, told reporters at a news conference to discuss the results. “Big exposure to the U.S. consumer was something that we liked.”

By asset class, equity returned 10.4 per cent in 2016. Real assets, including real estate and infrastructure, returned 10.6 per cent while fixed income returned 2.9 per cent, according to the statement.

Markets have not yet fully priced in geopolitical risks and the possibility, which remains uncertain, of nations moving towards increased protectionism, Mr. Sabia said.

“That’s why we’re focused on being prudent,” Mr. Sabia said. “We’re not going to get over our skis.”

Among the Caisse’s private equity investments last year was the purchase of a significant ownership stake in global advisory firm AlixPartners, a bet by the pension fund manager that it can profit from strong demand for the company’s corporate restructuring work in the years ahead. Its infrastructure investments included a partnership with DP World, one of the world’s biggest port operators, on a $5-billion investment fund for ports and terminals.

Caisse directors renewed Mr. Sabia’s term this month for another four years, his third mandate since joining the organization in 2009. The board said it wanted to allow Mr. Sabia more time to see through the implementation of strategies launched under his watch.

Keeping Mr. Sabia in charge of the Caisse was the right decision, particularly in light of the “troubled times” ahead in terms of increased global political instability and economic uncertainty, said Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao. He said consistent leadership is also important to see through the Caisse’s Réseau Electrique Métropolitain (REM) light rail project for Montreal.

The REM project, whose current cost is pegged at $5.9-billion, is a proposed train network linking downtown Montreal with western and southern suburbs and the Trudeau International Airport. The Caisse has pledged $3.1-billion to get it built. If the plan wins financial backing from the Quebec and Canadian governments, construction would likely start next year with a start of service in 2020.

It’s an ambitious project and a key one for the Caisse, anchoring what the pension fund hopes will be other similar investments in greenfield infrastructure projects. No other investment embodies as clearly its dual role to generate returns for depositors and contribute to Quebec’s economic development, Mr. Sabia said in a speech earlier this week.

“With low interest rates and volatile markets, we want to invest in infrastructure, in the development of bold and dynamic cities,” Mr. Sabia said in remarks posted to the Caisse’s website. “Because energized cities attract the brightest minds, the most ambitious projects, and drive the economic growth of their countries.”

