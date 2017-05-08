Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is coming out against Bombardier Inc.'s executive compensation and withholding its vote for the company's chairman as pressure builds on the Canadian plane maker ahead of a potentially fractious annual shareholders meeting Thursday.

The Caisse, one of Bombardier's biggest shareholders, will not support the candidacy of Pierre Beaudoin as the plane maker's executive chairman, the pension fund manager indicated in a preview of its voting intentions published on its website. It also said it would cast a ballot against Bombardier's proposed executive compensation package in the advisory say-on-pay vote to be held at the meeting later this week.

