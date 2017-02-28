Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto’s financial district at the corner of Bay and Adelaide streets. (Gloria Nieto/The Globe and Mail)
Toronto’s financial district at the corner of Bay and Adelaide streets. (Gloria Nieto/The Globe and Mail)

Callidus hits back at former executive in legal dispute Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis and Christina Pellegrini

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Callidus Capital Corp. is suing a former employee over allegations of misconduct related to loans to three companies that include claims of forged letters and artificially inflated financial results.

Toronto-based Callidus lends money to companies that are unable to borrow from traditional lenders such as banks, and has approximately $1.2-billion outstanding on 28 loans. In early February, Craig Boyer, the company’s former chief underwriter, sued Callidus in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice over vacation pay, health benefits and stock options that he said he is owed after being “constructively terminated” last August.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Wal-Mart's new price offensive (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular