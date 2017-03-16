Shares in Canada Goose Holdings, an iconic retail brand, surged 40 per cent in their trading debut on Thursday after raising C$340-million ($256-million) in an initial public offering.
The maker of $900 parkas priced the offer above the marketing range on Wednesday, underscoring strong investor appetite for a brand that has been made popular by celebrities.
The Toronto-listed shares were trading at $22.30 midmorning, compared with an IPO price of $17.00, after opening at $23.86. The benchmark Canadian share index was up 0.5 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$22.19+22.19(--)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$16.66+3.88(+30.36%)
- Updated March 16 11:00 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.