Workers piece together outerwear on the manufacturing floor of Canada Goose's facility in Toronto, in this file photo. (FRED THORNHILL/REUTERS)
TORONTO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Shares in Canada Goose Holdings, an iconic retail brand, surged 40 per cent in their trading debut on Thursday after raising C$340-million ($256-million) in an initial public offering.

The maker of $900 parkas priced the offer above the marketing range on Wednesday, underscoring strong investor appetite for a brand that has been made popular by celebrities.

The Toronto-listed shares were trading at $22.30 midmorning, compared with an IPO price of $17.00, after opening at $23.86. The benchmark Canadian share index was up 0.5 per cent.

