Canada Goose Holdings shares surged 40 per cent in their trading debut on Thursday after the high-end parka manufacturer raised $340-million in an initial public offering.

The maker of $900 parkas priced the offer above the marketing range on Wednesday, underscoring strong investor appetite for a brand that celebrities have made popular.

By 1446 GMT, the Toronto-listed shares were trading at $22.30, compared with an IPO price of $17.00, after opening at $23.86. The benchmark Canadian stock index was up 0.5 per cent.

Founded in a small Toronto warehouse 60 years ago, Canada Goose was acquired by private equity firm Bain Capital in 2013. The company’s fur-laced jackets and hoods are sold in 36 countries around the world.

The company sold 20 million shares at $17.00 each after pitching them to investors at $14 to $16. Part of the proceeds of the IPO, which valued the company at about $1.8-billion, will go to paying down debt.

Avenue Investment Management portfolio manager Bryden Teich, who did not participate in the IPO, was cautious about the company’s growth prospects.

“It is a very niche product at the high end of the retail market, and the retail market is under pressure overall,” Teich said. “In light of an over-indebted Canadian consumer, a really tough retail environment, I have a hard time seeing how it becomes a big growth story.”

CIBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Goldman, Sachs & Co and RBC Capital Markets managed the share sale.

