The Liberal government plans to introduce legislation to ease foreign ownership restrictions on domestic airlines to 49 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau made the announcement Thursday as part of a breakfast presentation of Ottawa's transportation strategy, Transportation 2030.

He also unveiled plans for an airline passenger bill of rights.

Also in the works is approval of exemptions for Canada Jetlines and Enerjet from existing foreign ownership restrictions.

