Canada is set to overhaul the way financial transactions are processed as changing technology and globalization reshapes the way individuals and businesses move money and access their funds.

Payments Canada, a not-for-profit group that clears and settles payments on behalf of all chartered banks in Canada and other financial institutions, is poised to roll out a five-year plan to update its outdated processing system on Thursday. This behind-the-scenes infrastructure clears and settles $197-billion worth of payments made by retail customers and large financial institutions each business day. The changes will be largely invisible to consumers at first, but over time will affect the way goods are bought, money is transferred and the amount of information that can be attached to payments.

Report Typo/Error