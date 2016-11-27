Canadian bank stocks have posted double-digit-percentage gains so far this year, sidestepping threats arising from struggling energy companies, a weak Canadian economy and new rules imposed on the domestic housing market.

But how will banks fare in the coming year?

The country’s six largest banks are set to report their fiscal fourth-quarter and year-end financial results starting Tuesday morning. Expectations are modest – analysts forecast profits will nudge just 2-per-cent higher from last year’s fourth quarter.

