Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man is reflected in a window while walking past the Bank of Canada office in Ottawa. (CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters)
A man is reflected in a window while walking past the Bank of Canada office in Ottawa. (CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters)

Canada’s six biggest banks poised to report modest gains in 2016 Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian bank stocks have posted double-digit-percentage gains so far this year, sidestepping threats arising from struggling energy companies, a weak Canadian economy and new rules imposed on the domestic housing market.

But how will banks fare in the coming year?

The country’s six largest banks are set to report their fiscal fourth-quarter and year-end financial results starting Tuesday morning. Expectations are modest – analysts forecast profits will nudge just 2-per-cent higher from last year’s fourth quarter.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Black Friday comes early as shoppers seek Thanksgiving deals (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog