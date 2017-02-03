Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A worker in the Golf vehicle section of the Volkswagen factory in Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, January 21, 2015. The plant is one of the biggest manufacturing plants in North America and they manufacture a variety of of Volkswagen cars. (Brett Gundlock/The Globe and Mail)
A worker in the Golf vehicle section of the Volkswagen factory in Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, January 21, 2015. The plant is one of the biggest manufacturing plants in North America and they manufacture a variety of of Volkswagen cars. (Brett Gundlock/The Globe and Mail)

Canadian auto makers bracing for trade ‘chaos’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The relative peace that auto makers in Canada have enjoyed on trade issues has come to an abrupt end.

The election of Donald Trump has already halted U.S. participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement – effectively killing that deal – and a renegotiation of NAFTA is in the cards, pushing trade issues to the top of the agenda.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Greg Keenan on Twitter: @gregkeenanglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Concern grows in Mexico, home to now empty Ford plant (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular