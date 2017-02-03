The relative peace that auto makers in Canada have enjoyed on trade issues has come to an abrupt end.
The election of Donald Trump has already halted U.S. participation in the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement – effectively killing that deal – and a renegotiation of NAFTA is in the cards, pushing trade issues to the top of the agenda.Report Typo/Error
Follow @gregkeenanglobeon Twitter:
- Toyota Motor Corp$115.12+0.59(+0.52%)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV$11.03+0.13(+1.19%)
- Ford Motor Co$12.56+0.28(+2.28%)
- General Motors Co$36.33+0.60(+1.68%)
- Updated February 3 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.