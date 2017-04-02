Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A worker in the Magna plant in Puebla, Mexico, Wednesday, January 22, 2015. A new study says Canadian auto-parts companies now employ more people in the United States and Mexico than the entire auto-supplier sector employs in this country. (Brett Gundlock/ Boreal Collectiv For The Globe and Mail)
Greg Keenan - AUTO INDUSTRY REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Canadian auto-parts companies now employ more people in the United States and Mexico than the entire auto-supplier sector employs in this country – new data industry and government officials will showcase to try to avert drastic changes to the automotive provisions of NAFTA.

The numbers show Canadian companies employ about 86,000 people at factories located in Canada’s two North American free-trade agreement partners, compared with about 71,000 in the auto-parts sector as a whole in Canada, according to calculations done by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada.

