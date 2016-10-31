Canada’s main auto workers’ union said on Monday that it and Ford Motor Co remain apart in contract talks ahead of a midnight strike deadline, with salaries for recent hires and plant investments among the sticking points.

The failure of talks could see more than 6,000 Ford workers represented by the Unifor union walk off the job.

“Things have been picking up over the last 24 hours but we still have a way to go,” Unifor President Jerry Dias said in an interview early on Monday.

Ford was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

Unifor represents about 20,000 Canadian workers at the Canadian arms of Ford, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler . In its latest round of contract talks it has already reach deals with GM and Fiat Chrysler featuring new investments in local plants.

Report Typo/Error