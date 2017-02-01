Deep-pocketed San Francisco fintech startup Social Finance, Inc. has snapped up Zenbanx Holding Ltd., a mobile savings account provider started by Canadian banker and entrepreneur Arkadi Kuhlmann, in a deal worth close to $100-million (U.S.)

Six-year old SoFi is buying four-year-old Zenbanx in an all-stock deal. Zenbanx had been struggling to raise fresh financing to fuel its growth providing multi-currency accounts online, typically to North American-based immigrants looking to transfer money overseas. The company is based in Delaware, where Mr. Kuhlmann previously built and ran branchless bank ING Direct USA after launching the original ING Direct concept (now called Tangerine) in Canada in the mid-1990s. Close to half of Zenbanx’s 53 employees work in Toronto, and 60 per cent of its 40,000 customers are in Canada.

