Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief executive officer is calling on business and political leaders to speak out about the benefits of free trade, even as he acknowledges certain terms in North America’s trade regime could benefit from tweaking.

Brian Porter, who has served as CEO of Canada’s third-largest bank by assets since 2013, told shareholders that leaders need to respond to concerns from “citizens who feel that open markets have threatened their livelihoods,” in a speech at the company’s annual meeting.

