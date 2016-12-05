Federal and provincial governments need to address the financing gaps that are hobbling Canada’s cleantech companies and causing them to fall behind international rivals in the fast-growing global market, says a report from two venture capital firms.

While Canada performs well in supporting early research and precommercial efforts, the country falls short in patenting its intellectual property and in venture financing for cleantech startups that would allow them to build commercial-scale, export-oriented operations, says the report from federally owned Sustainable Development Technology Canada and Montreal-based Cycle Capital Management Inc.

