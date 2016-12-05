Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Canadian cleantech sector falling behind in global race: report Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Federal and provincial governments need to address the financing gaps that are hobbling Canada’s cleantech companies and causing them to fall behind international rivals in the fast-growing global market, says a report from two venture capital firms.

While Canada performs well in supporting early research and precommercial efforts, the country falls short in patenting its intellectual property and in venture financing for cleantech startups that would allow them to build commercial-scale, export-oriented operations, says the report from federally owned Sustainable Development Technology Canada and Montreal-based Cycle Capital Management Inc.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pipeline denial murky for industry (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular