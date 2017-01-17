Canadian companies have slipped in a global ranking of corporate sustainability practices, with half as many of Canada’s largest companies placing in the top 100 as two years ago.

Just six Canadian companies earned a spot in the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies for 2017, a decline from nine in 2016 and 12 in 2015. The list ranks sustainability leaders using 14 environmental and corporate governance metrics, including energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions, leadership diversity and safety performance.

Report Typo/Error