Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Canadian companies take advantage of risk-hungry investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

In late September, Air Canada issued junk bonds. The airline, which sports a rating of double-B-minus from Standard and Poor’s, borrowed $200-million for seven years and paid just 4.75-per-cent interest for the privilege.

It’s not just Air Canada accessing cheap money. The airline’s offering was one of five recent Canadian-dollar-denominated bonds sold by domestic companies without investment-grade ratings. All the bonds are paying interest in the 5-per-cent to 7-per-cent range, and all were well-received by investors.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

Also on The Globe and Mail

Turkey questions 'junk' rating (Reuters)
 
  • Air Canada
    $10.60
    +0.44
    (+4.33%)
  • Updated September 30 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog