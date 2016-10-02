In late September, Air Canada issued junk bonds. The airline, which sports a rating of double-B-minus from Standard and Poor’s, borrowed $200-million for seven years and paid just 4.75-per-cent interest for the privilege.

It’s not just Air Canada accessing cheap money. The airline’s offering was one of five recent Canadian-dollar-denominated bonds sold by domestic companies without investment-grade ratings. All the bonds are paying interest in the 5-per-cent to 7-per-cent range, and all were well-received by investors.

