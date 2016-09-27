One of Canada’s most accomplished digital economy executives is uprooting from his Ottawa home to take a senior position with Facebook Inc.

Luc Levesque, 41, is leaving his role as a vice-president with TripAdvisor Inc. to take an unidentified senior role with the social media giant in Silicon Valley. He announced the move on his personal website on Monday, saying “this is the perfect next step in my life and I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in product, growth and engineering to make an impact at a scale that very few companies can offer.” He starts in January, following a three-month journey through Asia with his wife and two children.

