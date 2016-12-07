Canadian dollar store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as people spent more in its stores.

The company’s same-store sales rose 5.1 per cent, aided by a 5.8 per cent rise in the average checkout bill, compared with a 5.4 per cent rise last year, while the number of transactions fell 0.6 per cent.

The Montreal-based retailer opened 18 stores in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, bringing the total number of stores to 1,069.

Dollarama’s general, administrative and store operating expenses rose about 5.3 per cent to $116.97-million.

However, expenses as part of sales were 15.8 per cent, compared with 16.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company’s net income rose to $110.06-million, or 92 cents per share, in the quarter, from $100.08-million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 86 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 11.2 per cent to $738.71-million.

