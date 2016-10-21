Canadian generic-drug maker Concordia International Corp. said on Friday that chief executive Mark Thompson would step down after a replacement is found.

Thompson’s resignation comes at a time when the company is trying to raise cash to cut its $3-billion debt as it faces curbs on drug pricing from governments and companies.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was discussing alternatives to a leveraged buyout, including selling a minority stake to a private equity firm.

The talks came after negotiations about selling the company failed to produce a deal that would be acceptable to its board, sources told Reuters.

A search process for a new CEO is under way, the company said.

Concordia, which had a market capitalization of $270.1-million as of Thursday close, sells drugs for conditions ranging from malaria to heart disease.

Concordia’s Toronto-listed shares were up 18 per cent at $6.16. The company’s U.S.-listed shares were up 19 per cent at $4.73.

