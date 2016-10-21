Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, “reflects Sunovion’s global strategy to expand and diversify its portfolio in key therapeutic areas, including neurology,” Sunovion said. (Mehmet Dilsiz/iStockphoto)
Reuters

Canadian generic-drug maker Concordia International Corp. said on Friday that chief executive Mark Thompson would step down after a replacement is found.

Thompson’s resignation comes at a time when the company is trying to raise cash to cut its $3-billion debt as it faces curbs on drug pricing from governments and companies.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the company was discussing alternatives to a leveraged buyout, including selling a minority stake to a private equity firm.

The talks came after negotiations about selling the company failed to produce a deal that would be acceptable to its board, sources told Reuters.

A search process for a new CEO is under way, the company said.

Concordia, which had a market capitalization of $270.1-million as of Thursday close, sells drugs for conditions ranging from malaria to heart disease.

Concordia’s Toronto-listed shares were up 18 per cent at $6.16. The company’s U.S.-listed shares were up 19 per cent at $4.73.

