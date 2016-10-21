Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

On Thursday, the federal government’s expert panel released its first three recommendations for ways to add some momentum to the economy. It called for a national infrastructure bank, a more co-ordinated effort to attract foreign investment, and a dramatic increase in immigration. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Canadian executives across a wide range of industries broadly support a new plan to boost the economy over the long term, although they are cautious about the proposals and say business needs to be consulted on implementation.

On Thursday, the federal government’s expert panel released its first three recommendations for ways to add some momentum to the economy. It called for a national infrastructure bank, a more co-ordinated effort to attract foreign investment, and a dramatic increase in immigration. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he may put some of the ideas in place as early as Nov. 1, when he will release the government’s fall economic update.

