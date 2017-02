Canadian housing starts edged higher in January compared with the previous month, suggesting ground breaking on new homes was off to a strong start in 2017, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 207,408 units from a downwardly revised 206,305 in December, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to decline to 200,000.

