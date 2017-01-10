Canadians dove deeper into streaming music in 2016, signalling a growing public eagerness to pay for songs through services such as Spotify and Apple Music after two decades of the music industry’s digital trial-and-error.

In Canada, streams on subscription services last year rose 309 per cent from 2015, according to analytics firm BuzzAngle Music. In its first-ever Canadian annual report, to be released this week, BuzzAngle – which uses data from sales and streams across an ever-growing number of music platforms to paint a holistic picture of listening habits – found that Canadians streamed tracks 36 billion times on demand last year. That’s up 84 per cent over 2015, across audio services such as Spotify and Apple Music and video services such as YouTube.

