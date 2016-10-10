Canadian online-gambling company Amaya Inc. and British bookmaker William Hill PLC said they were in talks to combine in a merger of equals, confirming a Reuters report about the discussions earlier on Friday.

The all-share merger would be “consistent with the strategic objectives” of both companies, they said in a joint statement.

Amaya has received strong buyout interest from other companies in the industry and some private-equity firms, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The statement did not mention GVC Holdings PLC, a sports-betting and gambling company based in the Isle of Man which the sources had also cited as a suitor. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

GVC did not respond to a request for comment.

The sources also said that former Amaya chief executive David Baazov, subject of an insider-trading investigation from Quebec’s securities regulator, had abandoned plans to bid for the company. Amaya said in February it had received a non-binding proposal from Mr. Baazov to take the company private, but the formal bid never came.

The bids for the operator of online-gambling website PokerStars were above Mr. Baazov’s planned offer price of $21 a share, the sources said.

Amaya’s stock jumped on the Reuters report and trading was halted within minutes, at $23.41, up 9.1 per cent on the day, in Toronto on Friday. The level was the highest in about 11 months.

William Hill, itself a subject of an approach from 888 Holdings and Rank Group, rejected a revised takeover bid from the two rivals in August.

