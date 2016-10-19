Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and cut its full-year earnings forecast, due mainly to a delayed grain harvest and lower crude oil volumes.The company said it now expects 2016 profit to grow in the mid-single-digits, compared to the double-digit growth it had expected in June.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were down 2.9 per cent at $148.91 in light premarket trading.

“Given the delayed grain harvest, lower crude volumes and persistent economic challenges compounded by a strengthening Canadian dollar, we are now expecting mid-single-digit EPS growth this year,” CP’s Chief Executive Hunter Harrison said.

Revenue fell more than 9 per cent to $1.55-billion ($1.18-billion), missing analysts’ estimates of $1.61-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, a 6.2 per cent fall in costs helped the company post a higher quarterly profit.

The company said its profit rose to $347-million, or $2.34 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $323-million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.73 per share, below estimates of $2.79.

