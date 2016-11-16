Iconic Canadian satellite technology firm MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. had to shift its focus to the United States to ensure it keeps growing, the company’s new chief executive officer says.
Howard Lance, a American who was named CEO of MDA in May, said the reorganization of the company that puts control of its operations in the United States was crucial in order to get new military contracts.Report Typo/Error
Follow @blackwellglobeon Twitter:
- MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd$70.37-1.11(-1.55%)
- Updated November 16 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.