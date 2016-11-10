Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd’s quarterly profit fell 11.7 per cent as lower gasoline prices hurt petroleum retail revenue.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $176.4-million, or $2.44 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $199.7-million, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total retail sales, which exclude revenue generated from Canadian Tire’s financial services and real estate investment trust businesses, rose 3.4 per cent to $3.52-billion.

