People stand in front of a large Canadian Tire Corp logo during their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto, May 14, 2015. (MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)
Reuters

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 26.1 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by higher margins in its financial business, which markets a range of Canadian Tire branded credit cards, insurance and warranty products.

Net profit was $107.9-million, or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $85.6-million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.6 per cent to $2.75-billion.

