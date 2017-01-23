Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The continuation of a 6.1-per-cent tariff puts Japan-based companies such as Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corp. at a disadvantage compared with South Korea-based Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. (Elise Amendola/AP Photo)
Greg Keenan - Auto Industry Reporter

Japan-based auto makers in Canada are urging the federal government to resume talks with Japan on a bilateral trade deal in the wake of the new Trump government pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association of Canada has sent a letter to new International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne, saying the organization supported the phasing out of tariffs on vehicles and new rules of origin on vehicles and parts that were contained in the 12-country agreement.

