Japan-based auto makers in Canada are urging the federal government to resume talks with Japan on a bilateral trade deal in the wake of the new Trump government pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association of Canada has sent a letter to new International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne, saying the organization supported the phasing out of tariffs on vehicles and new rules of origin on vehicles and parts that were contained in the 12-country agreement.Report Typo/Error
