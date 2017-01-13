Four of Canada’s leading business schools have achieved top marks in the annual QS Global 250 Business Schools Report, which was released on Thursday.

The Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University, and Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia were all rated as outstanding in graduate employability and academic standards.

That qualified the four for the Global Elite quadrant of the report, which contains 45 of the world’s leading business schools, including giants such as Harvard Business School and London Business School.

Compiled by global higher-education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the report also praised the Schulich School of Business at York University, Smith School of Business at Queen’s University and HEC Montréal for achieving a leading employability score, qualifying them for the QS Top-Tier Employability quadrant.

Eleven other Canadian schools managed strong scores in both academic performance and employability, placing them in the mid-tier of the overall 250. They ranged from Dalhousie University in Halifax in the East to the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria in the West.

Overall, 107 of the 250 schools are based in North America, as opposed to 82 in Europe, 42 in the Asia-Pacific region, 10 in Latin America and nine in Africa and the Middle East.

Canada’s schools in full, from the report.

Global Elite

Desautels

Ivey

Rotman

Sauder

Top-Tier Employability

HEC Montréal

Schulich

Smith

Mid-Tier Quadrant

DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University

Edwards School of Business at University of Saskatchewan

Gustavson

Haskayne School of Business at University of Calgary

Molson School of Business at Concordia University

Odette School of Business at University of Windsor

Rowe School of Business at Dalhousie University

Segal Graduate School of Business at Simon Fraser University

Telfer School of Management at University of Ottawa

Université Laval

University of Alberta

