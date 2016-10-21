The donor Erin Novakowski

The gift Raising $74,500 and climbing higher

The cause Muscular Dystrophy Canada

When Erin Novakowski was about two years old, her parents noticed that she didn’t walk or move as well as her older brothers did at the same age.

After a series of tests, doctors said Ms. Novakowski had type 2 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a neuromuscular condition that causes weak muscles.

Now 14, Ms. Novakowski began fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy Canada last year, in recognition of the support she and her family have received from the organization.

She raised $3,000 in the annual Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in 2015.

This year her caregiver, Nicole Carlson, got involved along with her family.

Together, they organized Ms. Novakowski’s team and raised $71,500 at the walk last month in Calgary.

“I’m really happy that I got to be part of such a cool team and event,” Ms. Novakowski said from her home in Calgary.

“And I’m really proud that I got to raise that much money,” she said.

Ms. Novakowski, who took part in both walks using her power wheelchair, is already planning to participate in next year’s event.

“I certainly want to. We’ll see how much we can raise next year,” she said.

