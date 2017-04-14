The donor: George Galbraith

The gift: Up to $300,000

The cause: The Okanagan Rail Trail

George Galbraith’s family has been living in the Okanagan Valley for generations and many of his relatives earned their living from the freight trains that travelled between Kelowna, and Vernon, B.C. So when two local foundations launched a plan to preserve the disused rail line as a biking and walking path, Mr. Galbraith got involved.

“It’s an asset that really needs to be preserved,” said Mr. Galbraith, 72, who lives in Vernon and has business ties to the area.

The Okanagan Rail Trail project is being led by the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and the Central Okanagan Foundation which are hoping to raise $7.6-million for the 50-kilometre trail. Mr. Galbraith has donated $150,000 to the project and will match further donations up to another $150,000.

