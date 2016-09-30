The donors: Craig and Cara Senyk

The gift: Raising $400,000 and climbing

The causes: Various charities

When Craig Senyk turned 40 a few years ago he asked his family and friends not to give him gifts but to donate money to the Children’s Wish Foundation instead.

“It became a success and we decided to stick with it,” said Mr. Senyk, who is vice-chairman of Calgary-based Mawer Investment Management Ltd. “Except after you are 40, you don’t want to be reminded about your birthday every year, so we just decided to turn it into a fundraiser after that.”

That led Mr. Senyk and his wife, Cara, to create the Jamboree for Charity, an annual concert that features rising stars in the Canadian country-music scene. The event launched four years ago in Calgary and this year a second concert was held in Toronto.

“We’re excited about bringing country music to the heart of Canada’s financial district,” he said.

So far the Jamboree has raised $400,000 with the money going to several charities including Children’s Wish, Alberta Cancer Foundation and the United Way.

“It’s our mission to give back to community and to raise the profile of Canadian country-music artists,” he added.

