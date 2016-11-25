The donor: David Enns

The gift: Creating the Retired Business Faculty Award

The cause: St. Lawrence College in Cornwall, Ont.

Shortly after David Enns retired from teaching economics at St. Lawrence College for 29 years, he began meeting with a group of fellow retirees from the college.

Mr. Enns suggested they raise money for a bursary for the college. They agreed and soon Mr. Enns and his wife, Sandy, were hosting an annual fundraising event at their home in Cornwall. After 18 years, the group has funded 21 bursaries, at $1,000 a piece, and they have $55,000 in a growing fund. The bursary, called the Retired Business Faculty Award, goes to business students at the college and the group plans to increase their annual total.

“We all had good jobs, we were teachers and we thought we should give something back to the students to promote education,” said Mr. Enns, 74, who also ran a real-estate business.

Report Typo/Error