Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Robert MacDonald is running in the Toronto Marathon on Sunday to raise $150,000 for Toronto Rehab Foundation.
Robert MacDonald is running in the Toronto Marathon on Sunday to raise $150,000 for Toronto Rehab Foundation.

giving back

Robert MacDonald runs so that others will be able to walk Add to ...

Paul Waldie

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The donor: Robert MacDonald

The gift: Raising $222,000 and climbing

The cause Toronto Rehab Foundation

Robert MacDonald was on vacation in Mexico four years ago when he fell three storeys from a balcony, breaking nine vertebrae and dislocating two others.

Mr. MacDonald spent months in a Toronto hospital and at the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute. Doctors gave him a 5-per-cent chance of walking.

Today Mr. MacDonald is not only walking, he has entered the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Sunday and hopes to raise $150,000 for the institute with his team called “I Will.”

Mr. MacDonald, 29, ran half the marathon last year, raising $72,000, but going the full distance won’t be easy. While his walking is almost normal, running remains a challenge. “I have to think about every step I take,” he said from his home in Toronto, where he is a business broker. “I’m very nervous,” he added. “But my will will get me across there.”

More importantly, he wants others to benefit from Toronto Rehab’s programs. “I’m able to live a great life because of that organization and it’s not about me. I don’t want the next person to have a 5-per-cent chance [of walking], I want them to have 10 per cent and then 15 per cent and then [a] 20-per-cent chance.”

pwaldie@gloveandmail.com

Report Typo/Error

Follow Paul Waldie on Twitter: @PwaldieGLOBE

Also on The Globe and Mail

FirstEnergy cancels party, puts money to charity instead (BNN Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog