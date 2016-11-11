The donor: Luke MacDonald

The gift: Raising $55,000 and climbing

The cause: 600 stationary bikes in schools

Luke MacDonald has spent years helping to get children active and encouraging them to read.

His approach took a twist seven years ago after he heard a lecture by York University professor Stuart Shanker concerning self-regulation, the ability to stay calmly focused and alert.

Prof. Shanker explained how deep breathing, such as the kind that happens on a stationary bike, helps restless children self-regulate.

Mr. MacDonald, who co-owns the Aerobics First sporting goods store in Halifax, was intrigued and immediately began a campaign to raise money to buy bikes for local schools. Now, when children are bored or acting out, they aren’t punished or shunned, they spend time pedalling on a bike at the back of the classroom.

Today, there are more than 600 bikes in schools throughout the city, thanks to $55,000 raised by Mr. MacDonald, and more than 2,000 across Canada thanks to a non-profit group called Run for Life.

Mr. MacDonald, 52, volunteers with Run for Life and he has dubbed the bike program Sparks Fly.

“It’s been an interesting journey to watch,” he said.

“The repercussions have been astoundingly cool. It’s just something that’s working.”

