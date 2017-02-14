This column is part of Globe Careers’ Leadership Lab series, where executives and experts share their views and advice about leadership and management. Follow us at @Globe_Careers. Find all Leadership Lab stories here.

With last year already a fading memory, Canadian retailers are turning their attention to boosting sales in 2017, and they’ve certainly got their work cut out from them.

Stiff competition from online behemoths such as Amazon are pressuring retailers to amp up their physical and digital offerings. At the same time, increasingly selective consumers are compelling brands to go the extra mile with more aggressive pricing, promotions and service offerings.

This is the Age of Customer , where online information empowers every consumer to be more discerning with buying decisions. It’s no longer enough to have an occasional promo or ad trumpeting great value. Today, retailers must also leverage whatever customer data they have to provide more personalized shopping experiences and enhance the entire buying journey.

This complete experience is where the rubber meets the road. Modern shoppers (especially millennials) have incredibly high expectations. But at the same time, it’s also clear that they appreciate brands that make a sincere effort to know, understand and predict what and how they like to buy. Indeed, according to the recent Connected Shoppers Report by Salesforce, roughly three in four Canadians appreciate receiving promotions or complementary product offers based on their individual purchase histories.

Personalized experiences cannot be an afterthought, and they must span both the physical and digital realms. Shoppers expect consistency throughout their buying journey. Indeed, 45 per cent of Canadians would even be willing to allow retailers to capture information about their purchase habits and preferences if it would lead to faster, more convenient in-store service, according to the Connected Shoppers Report. That percentage is even higher (55 per cent) for technology-savvy millennials, who indicated they’d like retailers to use location-based services (LBS), such as RFID and iBeacons, to identify them on shopping trips and alert them to special – ideally personalized – nearby deals.

Personalization is important for another reason: most people are too busy to keep up with the large volume of ads and promotions coming their way that have nothing to do with their personal shopping habits or preferences. Indeed, nearly 60 per cent of respondents in the Connected Shopper Report say they feel overwhelmed by all of the digital and physical retail marketing communications aimed at them.

The takeaway from all of this? Marketers need to reach out to shoppers less often but with more relevant offers. After all, the one emotion they don’t want to raise with customers is annoyance.

The tech connection Consumers know retail brands are using data to drive personalization. However, the Connected Shoppers report revealed that 47 per cent of survey respondents– most of whom are in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom – felt annoyed with the way retailers communicated with them after they purchased an item in-store and received an online offer via another channel for the same product. This suggests there is ample room for improvement on personalized communications.

A Deloitte survey of 300 CMOs and heads of marketing departments across Canada found that over half of marketers do not have the in-house skills to harness data to achieve the level of personalization they might need to be successful.

One way for marketers to get a jump start on personalization is through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is a broad category of technology with the ability to help computers absorb data, learn from the data and then react in a way that “feels human.” While no one is expecting parity with human intelligence today or soon, AI has big implications for how we live our lives.

With AI, marketers can automatically help businesses figure out what individual customers want, often before they even know it themselves. AI is already being using to provide shoppers with personalized, online product recommendations based on their buying habits (think about the last time you were on a news site and saw an ad for something you’d just viewed on Amazon). AI is also the backbone for virtual assistants like Siri and Cortana, which could start alerting shoppers to daily deals or offers they should know about. And it is at the core of the rising number of chatbots and other digital tools built for customer care.

Delivering the best customer experience is critical to the engagement of consumers and the growth of retail in the future. The more we can understand about an individual, bring that data together and take action, the more valuable this experience can be. This is why AI should be a consideration in every marketer’s strategic playbook. In tandem with a CRM (customer relationship management) system, it can empower companies to take action and, beyond the examples above, can provide sales and marketing teams with predictive lead scoring, accurate sales forecasts and recommendations for things other than products – for instance, which collateral to send a prospective car buyer to help close a deal.

Moving into 2017, think about ways to use AI, CRM and other technologies to improve customer experience through more personalization. These are exciting times with huge innovations emerging every day to help businesses drive bottom line results. The future looks bright for marketers.

Now that’s something to look forward to this year.

Tricia Gellman is CMO at Salesforce Canada.

Report Typo/Error