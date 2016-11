For the 15th year in a row, Report on Business has rated Canada’s corporate boards using a rigorous set of governance criteria designed to go far beyond minimum mandatory rules imposed by regulators.

Markers at the Clarkson Centre for Business Ethics and Board Effectiveness at University of Toronto examined the boards of directors of 231 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX composite index to assess the quality of their governance practices.

Report Typo/Error