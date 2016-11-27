Board Games 2016: Additional tables on company and director diversity and a full report card are available for purchase.

When The Globe and Mail first began scoring governance in Corporate Canada 15 years ago, some of the country’s most respected business families freaked out.

Ted Rogers, late founder of Rogers Communications Inc., argued wife and fellow board member Loretta was as independent a thinker as you will ever meet, so the company should not lose points by having Mrs. Rogers counted as a related party director.

