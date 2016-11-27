Board Games 2016: Additional tables on company and director diversity and a full report card are available for purchase.
Canadian National Railway: Flat fee changeover
CN Rail adopted a new all-inclusive retainer in 2015, paying directors $35,000 (U.S.) a year in cash and $200,000 in share grants, but no longer paying meeting attendance fees. Under the new system, total pay averaged $378,363* (Canadian) a director in 2015, up 22 per cent from $311,303 in 2014. (CN pays directors in U.S. dollars but reports compensation in Canadian dollars, and said pay rose 6.5 per cent in constant U.S. dollars.) CN said retainers were raised “given that they now apply regardless of the number of meetings attended by the directors”Report Typo/Error
Follow @JMcFarlandGlobeon Twitter:
- Goldcorp Inc$13.01+0.10(+0.77%)
- Goldcorp Inc$17.72+0.32(+1.84%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$89.73+0.08(+0.09%)
- Royal Bank of Canada$66.53-0.06(-0.09%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$66.72+0.67(+1.01%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$90.20+1.04(+1.17%)
- Open Text Corp$83.99-0.27(-0.32%)
- Open Text Corp$62.33-0.59(-0.94%)
- Updated November 25 1:02 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.