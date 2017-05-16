Of those 32, nine companies will be named winners at an award ceremony on June 21, hosted at The Globe’s new headquarters in Toronto. Contenders are nominated in categories based on the size and type of their organizations, and recognize employers with the highest standards in workplace well-being.

Thirty-two Canadian companies have earned the distinction of being named an Employee Recommended Workplace in the first year of the awards developed by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail.

“The Globe is pleased to congratulate the finalists for excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive work force. We look forward to announcing the top category winners in the new Globe and Mail Centre in June,” said Phillip Crawley, The Globe’s publisher and chief executive officer.

The award aims to recognize companies that have prioritized the health and well-being of their employees. Employees of each organization completed a short confidential survey that included questions based on each person’s physical and mental health, as well as aspects of their work and home life. Each employee was given a score based on their responses and a company’s total score was compiled from their employees’ aggregate results.

“These workplaces and award winners are selected solely on the basis of the scores from their employee surveys. In short, employees determine the organizations that rise to the top and are recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces,” the companies said in a release.

The awards ceremony will be held following a human resources summit: Solving Workplace Challenges in the Modern Economy.

“Research shows that healthy employees are more engaged and productive, and that translates into better business results,”said Bill Howatt, chief research and development officer of work-force productivity at Morneau Shepell. “The Employee Recommended Workplace Award survey provides the key metrics organizations need for benchmarking and measuring their progress in achieving better health, engagement and productivity.”

The full list of finalists can be found in the table below.

The 2018 Employee Recommended Workplace Award program is set to launch in late May. Details can be found at employeerecommended.com.

Staff