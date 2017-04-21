Home Capital Group Inc.’s chairman says he is "confident about the company and its future" the day after the firm lost more than a fifth of its stock market value.

In a press release Friday morning, Kevin Smith sought to assuage investor concerns after the Ontario Securities Commission brought series allegations against the company.

“I recognize that we have had our share of challenges recently and the confidence of our stakeholders has been understandably shaken,” Mr. Smith said in the release.

“I also know that the best way for us to move forward is to view these challenges as opportunities to improve the way we do business and to regain your confidence and our strong reputation.”

Shares in the company fell by 20.6 per cent on Thursday as investors and analysts weighed the potential damage from regulatory action, the damage to its brand, and potentially weaker funding capabilities.

The OSC accused Home Capital of making “materially misleading statements” to investors and named its current chief financial officer and two former chief executive officers in a statement of allegations released late Wednesday. By withholding information about fraud by mortgage brokers in its broker channel, Home Capital allegedly violated securities laws, the securities regulator said. The OSC’s allegations have not yet been proven.

“We will continue to vigorously defend our approach to disclosure in the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) proceeding” said Mr. Smith “While the OSC process may take some time, management and the Board are focused on continued profitable growth and industry leading customer service”

Mr. Smith says the company continues to see “strong volumes” and “excellent credit quality.” The company also said it expects to report first-quarter earnings of 90 cents per share, compared with 92 cents in the same period last year. The full audited financials will be released on May 3.

