DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345-million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes “Bob the Builder” and “Teletubbies.”

Reuters reported in January that Iconix was exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Iconix was also looking to sell its Strawberry Shortcake brand, which is based on a character that rose to fame in the 1980s as a doll for young girls, Reuters reported in January.

DHX Media will be buying an 80-per-cent stake in the Peanuts brand. The remaining 20 per cent will continue to be held by members of the family of Charles Schulz, the creator of the brand, DHX said on Wednesday.

The deal value will be financed through a combination of cash on hand, new debt financing facility and a private placement offering of subscription receipts exchangeable for convertible debentures, DHX said.

DHX Media, which owns rights to popular children’s television shows, said the deal would be 6 per cent to 10 per cent accretive to earnings per share, on a pro forma basis.

DHX said it also expects to realize annual cost synergies of $5-million within the first year post-closing and $25-million within the first five years.

The deal is expected to close on or around June 30.

Report Typo/Error