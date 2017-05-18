Bombardier Inc. has held talks with Chinese state-owned aerospace manufacturer Comac about a deal that could inject new life into its passenger jet business, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Comac is working with at least one bank on a tie-up that could see it make an investment in Bombardier’s commercial aerospace arm or take a stake in the Canadian plane maker’s C Series jetliner program, the British-based newspaper said, citing sources it did not identify.

“Everything is on the table,” the newspaper quotes a source as saying. The source said the companies have been in talks for some time although no decision is imminent.

Bombardier spokesman Mike Nadolski declined to comment, citing a company policy of “never commenting on market rumours or speculation, which this is.” Comac could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bombardier in 2015 held talks with European plane maker Airbus on an investment in its C Series program but the discussions broke off after their existence was leaked to the media. At the time, Montreal-based Bombardier was grappling with a cash crunch as it tried to get the aircraft to market following a two year delay and rising costs for the 100 to 150-seat airliner.

The government of Quebec jumped in with a $1-billion (U.S.) investment that saved the C Series program and the plane maker from possible collapse. Quebec now owns a 49 per cent stake in the C Series program, which could complicate any deal with the Chinese. That investment is now the subject of a trade complaint by Boeing Co.

In a bid to cut China’s dependency on Boeing and Airbus, Comac is developing the C919, a single-aisle jet that seats up to 168 passengers. The plane recently marked a test flight but because it is based on older technology, it is a tough sell to airlines outside China.

China is a key supplier on the C Series. The aircraft’s fuselage is built by Shenyang Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of another state-owned aviation company.

Bombardier and Comac signed a strategic co-operation agreement in 2012 that saw the two manufacturers collaborate on common systems for the C919 and C Series planes. The partnership included working together on cockpit and electrical systems as well as the supply chain.

In 2014, a senior Bombardier executive said that agreement could eventually be widened to include designing and building passenger jets together. “We are thinking long term in China,” Mike Arcamone told Reuters at the time. “One day we might decide to do a project together, a joint venture.”

Mr. Arcamone is no longer with Bombardier.

Winning fuller access to Bombardier’s C Series technology, engineering and global support network would provide a major shot in the arm for the Comac and speed up Chinese aerospace manufacturing ambitions. In exchange, Bombardier would get a deeper pool of capital and possibly better market access to Chinese customers in what is expected to be the world’s biggest growth market for plane sales over the next 20 years.

“We are in close relationship with China,” Alain Bellemare, Bombardier’s chief executive, told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting May 11 after a question on the country’s plane-making aspirations. “We’re working in close collaboration with them and we’re following the situation closely.”

