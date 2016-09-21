Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Lululemon Athletica Inc's founder Chip Wilson. (BEN NELMS/REUTERS)
Sean Silcoff And Marina Strauss

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Kit and Ace is cutting jobs as the upstart casual-clothing retailer works to find its fit in the fickle, increasingly crowded, apparel industry.

The fast-growing Vancouver-based luxury street-wear chain, owned by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and his family, told staff on Wednesday that it is laying off just over 20 per cent of its roughly 280 head-office employees. The company cut another 35 employees earlier this year. Kit and Ace also plans to close about 25 per cent of its 60 or so outlets in the next two years as their short-term “showroom” leases come up for renewal, although it is still looking for other pop-up shops in other locations.

