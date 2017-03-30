Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is sweetening its bid to acquire PrivateBancorp Inc. by 20 per cent, as a rally in U.S. bank stocks fuelled by the U.S. election forges ahead.

The amended merger agreement values PrivateBancorp at $6.6-billion, or $60.92 (U.S.) per share. Equity analysts expected that CIBC would have to bolster its offer, but many on Bay Street will wonder whether the Canadian lender is now paying too much to seal the deal.

“We believe that this revised offer for PrivateBancorp gets it over the finish line for CIBC,” John Aiken, an analyst at Barclays, wrote in a note to clients. “However, we do not believe that investors will necessarily like the cost.”

Last June, CIBC agreed to buy PrivateBancorp to expand into the U.S. to fuel growth in a deal worth $4.4-billion (Canadian), or $47 (U.S.) per share at the time. A run-up in U.S. bank stocks after the U.S. election wiped out the premium CIBC had offered to pay.

Three proxy advisory firms urged investors to reject the terms of the deal, spurring PrivateBancorp to postpone a Dec. 8 shareholder vote. The delayed meeting bought CIBC time to see if the stock would fall, but casted doubt over the deal’s fate.

Shares of PrivateBancorp have not let up, rising 5.8 per cent to $59.47 in early trading on Thursday in New York.

Investors of PrivateBancorp are expected to vote on the transaction in mid-May, the companies said Thursday in a joint statement. The deal expires on June 29.

