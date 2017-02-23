Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported higher profit of $1.4-billion for its fiscal first quarter, boosted in part by the sale of real estate properties.

For the quarter that ended Jan. 31, the reported profit of $3.50 per share was up 44 per cent. Adjusted to exclude certain items, CIBC’s profit was up 13 per cent to nearly $1.2-billion, or $2.89 per share, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $2.57 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.2-billion, compared with $3.6-billion a year ago. The results were driven higher in part by a $245-million after-tax gain from selling and leasing back some retail properties.

The bank also hiked its quarterly dividend by 3 cents per share to $1.27.

“In the first quarter, CIBC delivered strong performance across retail and business banking, wealth management and capital markets,” said Victor Dodig, CIBC’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

After reporting fourth-quarter results last December, Mr. Dodig lowered CIBC’s 2017 target for return on equity (ROE), a key profitability metric for investors, to about 15 per cent. But in the first quarter, the bank posted stronger ROE of 24.4 per cent, up from 18.1 per cent a year ago. Adjusted to exclude certain items, ROE was 20.1 per cent.

As expected, CIBC also set aside more money to cover bad loans, due to higher writeoffs on credit cards and personal loans, even as losses from the troubled oil and gas sector eased compared with last year. Provisions for credit losses were $212-million, up 10 per cent from the first quarter of 2016, excluding an increase in the collective allowance reported in the prior year.

CIBC’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of financial health that regulators watch closely, was a robust 11.9 per cent, up from 11.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

On a conference call scheduled for Thursday morning, analysts will be looking for signals from CIBC executives about the fate of its $3.8-billion (U.S.) bid to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc.

The U.S. bank postponed a meeting for shareholders to vote on the deal, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 8, after a run-up in U.S. bank stocks prompted a trio of advisory firms to recommend that shareholders reject the proposed terms. Mr. Dodig has preached patience, saying CIBC has “the ability to wait” out the share price rally. But PrivateBancorp’s share price has stayed stubbornly high, closing at $57.39 on Wednesday, whereas CIBC offered $47 per share last June.

