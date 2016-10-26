Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has teamed up with a small online lender, Borrowell Inc., offering an example of an established financial institution choosing to work with a rival rather than compete against it.
The deal will allow consumers to apply for loans up to $35,000 from CIBC’s website, giving the bank access to Borrowell’s cutting-edge personal loan adjudication technology and giving Borrowell access to CIBC’s 11 million clients.Report Typo/Error
